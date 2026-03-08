Oklahoma State's Big 12 Tournament Path Set After Saturday Matchups

Oklahoma State’s path to the NCAA Tournament has been unveiled.

After OSU’s loss against No. 7 Houston and the rest of the Big 12’s action on Saturday, the Cowboys know what their Kansas City agenda will look like. Finishing 14 in the Big 12 standings, the Cowboys are set for a first-round battle against No. 11 Colorado.

After losing on the road in the lone regular season matchup against its first-round opponent, OSU will look to flip the script in Kansas City. The winner of the upcoming first-round battle would then be set for a second-round matchup against TCU.

Last season, OSU lost its first-round battle in the Big 12 Tournament against Cincinnati before going on a run to the quarterfinals of the NIT. While another NIT appearance seems likeliest for OSU’s postseason beyond Kansas City as of now, Steve Lutz will be looking for a run much deeper than another first-round out.

Over the past couple of months, an inspiring start for the Cowboys has turned into a Big 12 mishap that feels all too familiar for those in Stillwater. While the Cowboys have been unable to continue their hot streak, their ability to win against Big 12 opponents has still popped up from time to time, including some instances against big-time competition.

Of course, if OSU wants any chance of making it to the big dance, it will likely have to knock off a few of those big-name programs along the way. While Kansas City hasn’t exactly been kind to the Cowboys in recent years, the 2026 season gives Lutz and company an opportunity to rewrite the script.

Although the Cowboys have been one of the most unpredictable teams in the Big 12 this season, that could certainly work in their favor. Under Lutz, road games have been a key issue for the Cowboys, but playing at home has led to some real success.

These neutral-site matchups in Kansas City on the Big 12’s glass floor won’t be the same as playing in front of a sea of orange in Stillwater, but the Pokes should be prepared to play in this type of setting. With a couple of tight wins in neutral-site matchups in nonconference play, OSU has a real chance to use that experience to its advantage.

Over the next week, OSU will look to dramatically change its postseason fortunes. Currently on track to get yet another NIT bid, the Pokes may need to win the whole thing in Kansas City to get into the NCAA Tournament.

While that might feel nearly impossible, especially with Parsa Fallah’s season-ending torn ACL, this type of opportunity is what March is all about. If the Cowboys can get some more favorable matchups along the way, they might just be able to work their way into a deep run in the deepest conference in the country.