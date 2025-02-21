Oklahoma State 'Close' to Hiring Bill Self in 2024
Oklahoma State has had a struggling basketball program for years but nearly turned it around last offseason.
On Friday, Berry Tramel of the Tulsa World reported that the Cowboys came close to getting Kansas coach Bill Self in the team’s coaching search in 2024. A former Cowboy, Self’s name has been thrown around in all of OSU’s recent searches but had never been seen as a serious option. However, it appears Self had some interest in the job this time.
Eventually, OSU landed on Steve Lutz after a now-understandably lengthy coaching search. While Lutz appears to be laying a foundation for future success in his first season, the OSU program might have changed overnight if Self took the job.
Self has seen an abundance of success at Kansas, never missing an NCAA Tournament in his first 21 seasons, being ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in 10 seasons and winning national championships in 2008 and 2022.
Self’s first two head coaching stops came in Oklahoma, with a four-year stint at Oral Roberts and a three-year stint at Tulsa. He also had a three-year stop at Illinois before becoming a Kansas legend. It’s more than understandable why Self would want to stay at Kansas, but there will always be something to draw him to Stillwater.
Self’s ties to OSU are clear, as he was a guard for the Cowboys from 1981-85. Playing under Paul Hansen, Self’s tenure featured only one NCAA Tournament appearance, as he averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 assists across 109 career games.
Self’s time at OSU came roughly a decade after Hank Iba retired and a decade before Eddie Sutton arrived. With roughly 20 years since Sutton coached the Cowboys, Self had an opportunity to continue the pattern and be the next legend to coach in Stillwater.
Considering everything he has built at Kansas and his team’s consistent level of success, Self ultimately chose to stay with the Jayhawks. On Saturday, Self will face his alma mater for the first time since declining the offer. Although he won’t make a trip to Stillwater this season, Self’s link to OSU has only grown stronger.
