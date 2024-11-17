Oklahoma State Could Have One of Best Scoring Seasons in School History
Oklahoma State’s offense looks smooth with a new coach, but it could be among the best in school history.
After seven seasons with Mike Boynton at the helm, OSU went in a new direction and hired Western Kentucky coach Steve Lutz. Known for his up-tempo squads, Lutz’s playstyle has translated to Stillwater through the first couple of weeks.
The Cowboys are 3-0, consistently winning the turnover battle and getting out in transition. With at least 80 points in each game, OSU looks like a potential surprise team in the Big 12.
Through the first three games, OSU is averaging 84.7 points per game. That average is unheard of in Stillwater after the past few seasons. For reference, OSU hit 85 points only five times last season, compared to twice already this year.
Although their scoring average will be nearly impossible to maintain once Big 12 play starts, the Cowboys currently have the second-highest points per game mark in school history. Their 84.7 mark trails only the 85.7 points per game in Brad Underwood’s lone season in 2016-17. That team made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed before losing in the first round.
In the past two seasons, Lutz’s teams at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Western Kentucky have averaged 80 points per game. That feat has been accomplished only seven times in OSU history.
While the previous 80+ points-per-game seasons have not always translated to an NCAA Tournament appearance, it is at least a more entertaining brand of basketball than last season’s 71 points per game.
If the Cowboys can continue to work through their issues offensively and put up big point totals in nonconference play, they have a legitimate shot at cracking the top 10 in points per game in OSU history. There are still months left in the season, and so much can change, but the OSU offense has had a promising start.
