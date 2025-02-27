Oklahoma State Earns Win Over Cincinnati in Final Home Game
The Cowgirls got another win on their home floor on a rough offensive night.
On Wednesday, No. 21 Oklahoma State beat Cincinnati 74-64 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. After beating the Bearcats in Cincinnati earlier this season, the Cowgirls completed the sweep on their home floor.
Although the final score ended up being only a 10-point margin and the Bearcats showed some fight in the fourth, the Cowgirls’ effort was dominant throughout the night. OSU never trailed at any point, with Anna Gret Asi’s seven-point first quarter helping set the tone for her team’s performance.
Still only holding an eight-point lead going into the second quarter, the Cowgirls began to gain some separation over the next 10 minutes. After Macey Huard hit a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second quarter to grow the lead to 11, OSU led by double digits for almost the entirety of the rest of the game.
By halftime, OSU’s lead had grown to 38-21 and the Cowgirls looked well on their way to another win. That trajectory didn’t alter in the slightest in the third quarter, with another impressive OSU performance in that 20-minute stretch.
With Tenin Magassa’s free throws at 3:28 left in the third, the Cowgirls held a 24-point lead, but the Bearcats weren’t ready to go away yet. They ended the quarter on a 10-1 run, including the final eight points of the period. While the Cowgirls had to fight a bit harder than they might have anticipated in the fourth, the Bearcats never got any closer than eight points.
OSU’s win had to be grinded out a bit despite its large advantage for the majority of the game. OSU shot only 35.6% from the floor and 28.6% from three. The Cowgirls’ 24-of-32 mark at the foul line helped them find some offense on an otherwise difficult night. Of course, OSU’s defense did enough to build and maintain a large lead, holding Cincinnati to 31.8% from the floor and 25% from deep.
The Cowgirls will look to have a perfect finish to the season when they travel to face Kansas in their regular season finale and try to avenge their loss from early in the Big 12 slate.
