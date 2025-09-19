Oklahoma State Extends Offer to 2028 Phenom Kelvin 'Pop' Anderson
The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball program has been quietly putting in the work this offseason as the recruiting rollercoaster starts to pick up. The Pokes' revamped 2025-26 basketball team has Poke Nation ready for what could be a magical season on the hardwood. With that team locked in, coach Steve Lutz and his recruiting gurus are showing that they are not afraid to offer some of the biggest young names in high school basketball.
The Cowboys had to look all the way to Virginia Beach, where a 2028 prep superstar was quickly making his name known. There, sophomore Kelvin 'Pop' Anderson was putting on a hoops show. The 6-foot-2 basketball specimen was drawing the attention of some of the top basketball programs in the country.
On Wednesday, Lutz and his staff made it official, extending a scholarship offer to the prep standout from Virginia Beach. Anderson is among the youngest recruits Oklahoma State has targeted, signaling Lutz’s aggressive vision to rebuild the Cowboys into a Big 12 powerhouse by tapping into East Coast talent pipelines. How did Anderson respond to receiving an offer from the Pokes?
"My Initial reaction was pure happiness and excitement because I know I put in the work for it, and it truly is a blessing," said Anderson.
Anderson had a standout freshman season where he averaged 13 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. How does Anderson's playing style, particularly his scoring and playmaking abilities, fit into Lutz’s fast-paced, dynamic system at Oklahoma State? Anderson was ready for that question.
"I think I’ll be able to fit well into [Lutz]'s system because I’m coachable and I can adapt on the fly very well," he said.
Lutz, who led Western Kentucky and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to three straight NCAA Tournaments before arriving at Oklahoma State, is known for rapid rebuilds and tenacious recruiting. His motion offense and aggressive man-to-man defense demand versatile players like Anderson, who also runs with Team Thrill AAU out of Baltimore.
With a 69-35 record as a head coach and a perfect 8-0 mark in conference tournaments, Lutz is leveraging his Texas roots and recruiting savvy to revive a program that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2021. Anderson’s father, Kelvin Sr., a former community college player, keeps him grounded with a mantra: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. As offers from Duke and Kentucky loom, Anderson’s focus remains sharp.
Growing up around the south is amazing, and getting an offer from a team in the Big 12 means a lot. I haven’t had a chance to visit (Oklahoma State), but I definitely look forward to it," Anderson added.
For Oklahoma State, the possibility of landing 'Pop' only points to Oklahoma State's willingness to potentially regain the Big 12 Conference crown.