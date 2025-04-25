Oklahoma State International Forward Confirms Return for 2025-26
One of Oklahoma State’s most intriguing players will be returning next season.
Amid all of the insanity that has taken place this offseason with the transfer portal, OSU is set to have a significantly different look next season. While there are few Cowboys returning from last season’s squad, one Cowboy made it official on Thursday.
Andrija Vukovic announced on social media that he will be back in Stillwater for the 2025-26 season. Vukovic played limited minutes for OSU in Steve Lutz’s first year as head coach but showed some flashes of being a legitimate contributor at the Division I level.
Last season, Vukovic averaged 1.8 points and 0.7 rebounds in 11 games for the Pokes. He played only a total of 47 minutes across those 11 contests but was clearly a project player who OSU hoped could develop beyond the 2024-25 season.
While developing players in this age of college basketball is often an opportunity that teams don’t get, Vukovic’s return will allow the Cowboys to continue working with him on his game. After playing so seldomly in his first year in Stillwater, it’s possible that Vukovic enters next season with a better comfort level with the program and the college game.
Vukovic’s return will give the Cowboys a bit more continuity than they appeared to be having. While there had been speculation that Vukovic had left the college game to go back to Europe, it appears he will be in Stillwater again next season and could have a bigger role.
While the Cowboys have plenty of big names coming into the program, there is still a bit of uncertainty inside. At 6-foot-10, 245 pounds, Vukovic gives the Cowboys some much-needed size on the interior.
Of course, with his skill set, he doesn’t necessarily need to be confined to playing in the post. Vukvoic didn’t get much of a chance to showcase his versatility last season but might be able to show his full arsenal in his second year.
While there is no guarantee Vukovic gets to see significant minutes, this is an encouraging sign for the Cowboys and Lutz ahead of next year.