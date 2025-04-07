Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star LSU Transfer Guard
Oklahoma State continues to make waves in the transfer portal, particularly in the backcourt.
Over the past few days, the Cowboys have added three talented guards through the transfer portal, and on Sunday, they added a fourth. LSU transfer Vyctorius Miller committed to the Cowboys for his second college season., per Pete Nakos of On3.
Last season, Miller had a somewhat limited role with LSU. He played in 25 games and started his final five, but he didn’t have the opportunity some other players of his talent will often get. Coming into LSU as a four-star prospect, Miller is still considered a four-star in the transfer portal, making him a massive addition for Steve Lutz’s group.
While his role wasn’t necessarily as large as he wanted, he has an opportunity to be a part of something special in Stillwater. Last season, he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19 minutes of action.
Last season, Miller had 11 games where he scored at least 10 points, which included six contests against power conference teams. Miller’s ability to score is just another example of OSU’s focus on adding players who can get their own shots and put up points at a high level.
While Miller had some solid scoring outings throughout his first season, he will still need to improve his efficiency a bit. Last season, Miller was a solid 58.5% on shots inside the arc but could only 31.8% of his shots from 3-point range.
Miller is also an example of OSU’s interest in expanding its 3-point rate. The LSU transfer averaged 3.5 shots from beyond the arc per game last season to make up just over 50% of his shot diet.
Along with not being afraid to fire from deep, Miller still managed to get to the line with some consistency, averaging 2.4 free throw attempts and knocking them down at a 72.9% clip. With so much offensive talent and versatility, Miller could take on a variety of roles next season.