Oklahoma State Lands UMass Point Guard in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has been busy in the portal this offseason and just added some more backcourt talent.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys secured a commitment from UMass transfer Jaylen Curry. Entering his third season of college basketball, Curry blossomed into a key player for the Minutemen last season and could be a key contributor for Steve Lutz’s group in 2025-26.
Last season, Curry averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds. 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals while starting in all 29 of his appearances. Although Curry only shot 36.3% from the floor, he made a significant improvement from 3-point range, shooting 34.6% from deep after making only 24.7% of those shots as a freshman.
At 6-foot, Curry is somewhat undersized but should still be able to carve out a nice role for the Cowboys. With so many departing players, there will be plenty of opportunity to go around for Curry and the other backcourt additions for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have spent much of the offseason adding talent through the transfer portal in hopes of having a much better season in Lutz’s second year at the helm. In his first year, the Cowboys clearly made some strides from Mike Boynton’s final season but still had some shortcomings.
Under Lutz, OSU finished with a losing record for the second straight year and failed to win a road game in Big 12 play. On the bright side, OSU went 7-3 at home in the Big 12 and earned a trip to the NIT, where it advanced to the quarterfinals and nearly had a shot to finish the year with a non-losing mark.
One of the most glaring issues under Lutz in his first season was the Cowboys’ lack of offense. That had much more to do with the talent available than it had to do with Lutz’s system.
Bringing in another talented offensive player like Curry could be exactly what OSU needs to ensure it doesn’t run out of offensive weapons next season. Although there are no guarantees this addition or any of the others will be enough to get the Cowboys back in the NCAA Tournament, the outlook in Stillwater is already looking much brighter than it has in recent years.