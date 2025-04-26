Oklahoma State Lands Veteran UAB Forward in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has made another addition through the transfer portal.
On Saturday, OSU secured a commitment from UAB transfer forward Christian Coleman, as reported by Rob Dauster of The Field of 68. Coleman is one of many additions OSU has made through the transfer portal this offseason and could be a significant contributor for the team next season.
Coleman will be entering his fifth year of college basketball next season after spending his entire NCAA Division I career up to this point at UAB. Last season, Coleman averaged 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds and could be a force inside for the Cowboys in Steve Lutz’s second season in charge.
Coleman isn’t a threat from beyond the arc but has a career field-goal percentage of 53.8% while knocking down 65% of his free throws. Last season, Coleman also showed his versatility as a defender, averaging 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks. At nearly two stocks a night, Coleman should fit in nicely with the Cowboys.
Coleman scored in double digits 22 times last season, including five 20-point outings and six double-doubles. While OSU is unlikely to need that type of production from him consistently, having another player capable of big outbursts is crucial for the Cowboys.
After finishing with a losing record for the second straight year, the Cowboys have looked to enter a new era this offseason. With Lutz having his first full offseason to make moves in the portal, he has done wonders for the program in the recruiting game and put the Cowboys in a position to potentially make an NCAA Tournament appearance next season.
Lutz came to Stillwater late last offseason and built a roster mostly through the transfer portal. While his first team at OSU was able to fit his defense-first approach, he cited a need to add much more scoring in the offseason.
Coleman is just the latest player coming to Stillwater who has averaged double figures in the scoring column during his career. While many of OSU’s other potential high-volume scorers have been in the backcourt and on the wing, Coleman gives the Cowboys another dimension with a versatile forward.