Oklahoma State Looking to Remain Unbeaten Against Northwestern
Oklahoma State is set for another test in its first matchup away from Stillwater.
While most of Oklahoma is preparing for Thanksgiving, Steve Lutz’s squad is in Chicago preparing for a matchup against a Big 10 foe. After taking care of business against Texas A&M and South Florida earlier this season, the Cowboys will be hoping to carry some of that success into this neutral-site contest.
So far, things have gone according to plan in Lutz’s second season with OSU, using a high-octane offense to sprint to a 6-0 start. With some big contributors almost every night, the Cowboys have shown they have enough firepower to compete with just about any team.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (6-0) vs. Northwestern (5-1)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 27 at 9:30 p.m. CT
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
TV/Streaming: Big 10 Network
Spread: Northwestern -3.5
Total Points: Over/Under 159.5 points
Moneyline: Northwestern -185, Oklahoma State +155
All odds via ESPN Bet
So far this season, the Cowboys have managed a 6-0 record, winning all but one of those contests by double figures. However, they’ve also played every game at home this season.
Considering they’ve yet to play anywhere other than Stillwater, there’s a chance they could see the same fate as the Cowgirls in their first matchup away from home. Of course, the Cowboys have already played a couple of solid opponents and should be well prepared to take on a team of Northwestern’s caliber.
On the other side, the Wildcats have had a strong start to the season as well. Starting 5-1, Northwestern is coming off a couple of games against power conference competition, suffering a narrow loss to Virginia and escaping with a two-point win against South Carolina.
Although Lutz and company have passed every test thus far, this is another good challenge in nonconference play for the Pokes. With Big 12 play inching closer, any matchups like this could give a glimpse into what conference play might look like.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.