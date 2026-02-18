Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks are looking to bounce back from a road loss at Iowa State when they head to Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s road loss ended an eight-game winning streak for Kansas, while Oklahoma State has lost three straight, failing to cover in any of those losses.

Kansas has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning the last eight meetings and covering the spread in the last four.

However, home-court advantage could be key in this one. Kansas is just 4-4 on the road, with Oklahoma State boasting a 13-3 record at home.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Kansas: -6.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kansas: -290

Oklahoma State: +235

Total

156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Kansas record: 19-6

Oklahoma State record: 16-9

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas is 16-9 ATS this season

Oklahoma State is 11-14 ATS this season

Kansas is 8-5 ATS on the road this season

Oklahoma State is 6-10 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 17-8 in Kansas games this season

The UNDER is 13-12 in Oklahoma State games this season

The UNDER is 9-4 in Kansas road games this season

The OVER is 9-7 in Oklahoma State home games this season

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch

Darryn Peterson, Guard, Kansas Jayhawks

Darryn Peterson has battled through leg injuries this season, causing him to miss 11 games, including the win against Arizona two weeks ago. He returned to put up just 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting (2 of 6 from deep) in 24 minutes in the loss at Iowa State.

Peterson is expected to be a top pick – if not the top pick – in June at the 2026 NBA Draft, but questions about his conditioning and injuries persist.

The freshman guard is expected to suit up tonight at Oklahoma State, and the Jayhawks will be looking for a big game from Peterson, who averages 19.8 points per game this season.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

Kansas head coach Bill Self will have his team ready to go after a blowout road loss at Iowa State. They now head into Oklahoma State as favorites, and the Cowboys have lost each of their last three games, including by 37 against Arizona and 9 against Arizona State. Granted, those two losses were on the road, but they also lost by 13 to Iowa State as +10.5 home underdogs last month.

Kansas is 5-2 against the spread as a road favorite this season, and 5-1 when the spread was between -3.5 and -7.5. On the flip side, Oklahoma State is just 6-10 ATS at home, and 2-2 as a home underdog.

The Jayhawks are the much better team, and they’ll show that tonight with a bounceback effort.

Pick: Kansas -6.5 (-110)

