Oklahoma State Makes Another Statement in Win vs. Grand Canyon

Oklahoma State secured another win in nonconference play, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

On Saturday night, OSU beat Grand Canyon 84-78 to extend its winning streak to nine games to open the season. While the matchup was tight throughout, OSU once again managed to get a victory by making just enough plays in the closing minutes.

Parsa Fallah continued his stellar play to begin the season, leading the Pokes in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-9 shooting, also adding six boards, three assists and a block. OSU also had three other players score in double figures, with Christian Coleman scoring 16 and Anthony Roy and Jaylen Curry each adding 14.

Perhaps the biggest difference for OSU this season compared to years past is the number of closers it has on the roster. Steve Lutz has no shortage of options to go to in the clutch, and just about everyone can make a play when the ball is in their hands, as evidenced by Coleman and Roy putting together an 8-0 run for the Cowboys after Grand Canyon had tied the game with five minutes left.

Those types of moments will need to carry over into Big 12 play and show up again next weekend when the Cowboys take on Oklahoma in Bedlam. For now, it’s easy to see why Lutz was so excited about the roster he built coming into the year.

In the coming days, OSU will likely see more national buzz and even has a chance of creeping into the top 25 after getting two more wins over the past week. However, the goal will still be for the Pokes to make their way into the NCAA Tournament and make some noise once they get there, a goal that seems more than attainable after the first month of the season.

Sure, there are still some concerns about OSU’s defense, and with a lackluster 84 points on Saturday, its streak of scoring at least 85 is now over. Of course, the Cowboys will be in a great position to prove themselves when Big 12 play comes around, and with a win in Bedlam next week, they’ll have a great chance of entering conference play unbeaten.

Everyone expected improvement from OSU in Lutz’s second season, but Saturday’s win against Grand Canyon was just the latest indication that the Cowboys might just be better than anyone could have expected.