Report: Cowboys Closer to Full Non-Conference Schedule as They Add Game Against Oakland

STILLWATER -- It appears Oklahoma State is one step closer to completing its 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

According to a report from CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Cowboys have added a game against Oakland in Stillwater.

This will be the first meeting between Oklahoma State and the Golden Grizzlies of Oakland and the second Horizon Conference team the Cowboys will play as they open up the season against Green Bay in Stillwater.

This past season, the Golden Grizzlies, led by head coach Greg Kampe, went 14-19 overall and 8-10 in conference play. They averaged 67.8 points a game on 43% shooting from the field, while their opponents posted 69.7 points.

In terms of individual scoring, the Golden Grizzlies were led by sophomore guard Rashad Williams out of Detroit, Mich. Williams transferred to Oakland from Cleveland State, but CSU refused to grant him eligibility and the NCAA denied a transfer waiver. So, Williams sat out until the start of conference play and dominated the remainder of the season. In 15 games, Williams averaged an impressive 19.5 points in 38.1 minutes of action.

The next two leading scorers, Xavier Hill-Mais and Brad Brechting, both were redshirt seniors last year, averaged 16.9 and 9.5 points per game respectively. The next guy on the list will be a junior this fall and is 6-7, 220-pound forward Daniel Oladapo. Oladapo averaged 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this past season.

For right now, we don't know what the season schedule will look like due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the Cowboys are slated to open the season against Green Bay in Stillwater on Nov. 10.

They're also set to play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19-22, ORU in Stillwater on Nov. 28, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic, Virginia Tech in Oklahoma City, Wichita State on Dec. 12 and Marquette in the Big East-Big 12 Battle