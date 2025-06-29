Oklahoma State Offers 2026 Top 100 Hooper Aziz Olajuwon
The year was 1994, and every kid in America was glued to the television in hopes of catching a Houston Rockets basketball game. For some reason, a small-town sports journalist from southeast Oklahoma became a fan. Everyone knew the name Hakeem 'The Dream' Olajuwon.
Olajuwon was a star center for the University of Houston, and by 1995, he had become a two-time NBA Champion and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. The universe works in mysterious ways, as a dream was obtained recently. OK State on SI recently had the honor to speak with Aziz Olajuwon, who recently received an offer from the Cowboys.
One look at Aziz Olajuwon's highlight tape, and it becomes evident that he is ready to pave his own path. In his junior season at Fort Bend Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game. He showed out at the recent NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he was fourth on the scoring list.
The 6-foot-7, 207-pound guard is currently ranked No. 95 in the country and 10th in Texas. He currently holds offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Vandy, TCU, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.
You have really come alive this summer on the hardwood. What has helped you the most in finding a solid rhythm?
"Really, the motivation to prove myself, as a lot of people don’t know who I am, I’ve been working hard throughout the year to be ready for my opportunity."
I’ll address the elephant in the room. Has there been any added pressure of being the son of NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon?
"I get this question a lot, and I’m so glad to say that I don’t feel any pressure, partly because people don’t know me, I just go out there and do my best."
You have the benefit of a dad who knows how things work. How has he helped you prepare for the recruiting process?
"He always tells me not to worry about it, just do your part on the floor and the rest will take care of itself."
You are a 4-star monster with some major D1 offers. What do you anticipate for your final season of Varsity hoops?
"I want to really lock in this next year to prepare for college physically and mentally. I want to get bigger, stronger, and better with more confidence. And go for that state title!"
Can you describe what kind of college program you are looking for, and what school do you look forward to visiting?
"I look at the staff and how much they want me and care, I want to go somewhere that I’ll be able to develop into a better player as well as person, somewhere where I can play through mistakes and learn. As for the visits, hopefully, after Peach Jam, I plan on scheduling visits."