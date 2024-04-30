Oklahoma State to Play in Charleston Classic Next Season
Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate is beginning to come together.
According to a report from Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today, OSU will participate in the 2024 Charleston Classic. The Cowboys will be one of eight teams in the event.
Although two teams are yet to be finalized, the other five joining OSU are Texas A&M, Seton Hall, Miami, Florida Atlantic and VCU. The event has no date set but is typically played in November.
The event could feature a second matchup next season between OSU and Seton Hall. The teams are already scheduled to meet at Seton Hall as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Considering the Cowboys’ nonconference start last season, beating teams like Seton Hall before getting into the Big 12 slate could be a significant boost to their NCAA Tournament chances.
This will be the first season under recently hired coach Steve Lutz, whose roster is beginning to take shape after weeks of uncertainty. Following OSU’s firing of coach Mike Boynton, several players entered the transfer portal.
Among those players were Javon Small, OSU’s leading scorer from last season, and freshmen Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Garrison. With Dailey committed to UCLA and Garrison committed to Kentucky, the Cowboys’ frontcourt and roster overall will have a brand new look next season.
That is not necessarily a bad thing, considering the Cowboys went 12-20 last season and finished 13th in the Big 12. Since Lutz’s hiring, he has already recruited a few talented players to Stillwater.
Among some of OSU’s newest additions are Texas Tech transfer Robert Jennings and NCAA steals leader Arturo Dean. UCF transfer Marchelus Avery was the latest commit for Lutz, and all could have an opportunity to make an impact in the Big 12 next season.
