OSU Basketball Adds Former National Coach of the Year to Lutz's Staff
Oklahoma State is adding another coach to Steve Lutz’s staff.
The Cowboys’ newest hire is Jeremy Cox, who will serve as an assistant coach next season. Cox is no stranger to college basketball, with decades of experience at various levels.
Most notably, Cox won NJCAA National Coach of the Year while at Arkansas-Fort Smith in 2006, where he led the team to a national championship. Although he has never been a head coach at the Division I level, Cox has a record of 224-68 at those stops.
Meanwhile, Cox has been an assistant for various mid-majors and power conference programs, including Texas Tech, Kentucky and Nebraska.
In 2017, Cox won the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Assistant Coach of the Year. That season, he was Stephen F. Austin’s associate head coach and helped the Lumberjacks to an 18-15 record.
With so much experience and success across different levels, Lutz is excited about the newest addition to his staff.
"I'm pleased that Jeremy and his wife, Cindy, will be joining us in Stillwater," Lutz said. "Jeremy is a friend, a family man and very well-respected throughout college basketball. He's won a national championship as a head coach and been an assistant at the highest levels. We'll benefit from his knowledge and more than 30 years of experience leading and mentoring young people."
Along with the additions to the coaching staff, Lutz has begun to build a complete roster over the past few weeks. Although there are still months until the season starts, Lutz’s progress on his first group in Stillwater has been impressive.
After a 12-20 season, bringing in a slew of new coaches and players could be the change needed to put OSU on the right track as it heads into next season and the beginning of the Lutz era.
