How Oklahoma State's 2023 Transfer Departures Turned Out
Oklahoma State is looking to rebuild its roster, but not every departure is necessarily a crushing blow.
OSU’s offseason has been filled with optimism, but it began with more disappointment after a 12-20 season. After firing Mike Boynton, the team began losing players to the transfer portal.
Those losses included four regular starters in Javon Small, Brandon Garrison, Quion Williams and Eric Dailey Jr. All of those players have committed to new schools for next season, but before panicking about the departures, it makes sense to look at OSU’s situation last offseason.
After finishing as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament in 2023, the Cowboys lost five players to the transfer portal. Although the Cowboys lost players again this season, that is not always a reason for concern. Here’s how OSU’s 2023 transfer departures fared last season:
Avery Anderon III, G, TCU:
After playing four seasons in Stillwater, Anderson stayed in the Big 12 but moved south. Anderson helped TCU get to the NCAA Tournament and was the only OSU transfer to play against the Cowboys last season.
He averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals while starting 17 games. That included 11 games in double figures, but he was never able to eclipse the 15-point mark.
Kalib Boone, F, UNLV:
Boone joined forces with his brother Keylan Boone at UNLV last season. Although his brother transferred away a year earlier, Boone spent four seasons at OSU.
Boone had perhaps his best season in college, averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals. ALso shooting 59% from the floor, Boone was a significant piece of UNLV’s NIT team.
Moussa Cisse, C, Ole Miss:
Back in the portal again this offseason, with rumors of a potential return to OSU, Cisse spent two seasons in Stillwater from 2021-2023. Although he managed to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at OSU, he could never find his perfect fit in the SEC.
Cisse averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game, all career lows.
Woody Newton, F, George Mason:
A spot-up shooter at OSU for two seasons, Newton struggled to fully crack Boynton’s rotation in Stillwater. He transferred to George Mason last year and had his best season.
Newton averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds and scored a career-high 13 points at Tennessee last season.
Tyreek Smith, F, SMU:
In two seasons at OSU, Smith was a consistent force in the paint, specifically on the glass. Playing some backup big man minutes at OSU helped him become a regular starter for stretches at SMU.
Last season, Smith started 13 games, averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs.
OSU’s departures this season are likely going to have better results than 2023’s transfers, but it is a reminder that every player who leaves is not necessarily a critical blow.
