Oklahoma State Senior Guard Entering Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State continues to lose players to the transfer portal.
On Saturday, Khalil Brantley entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Sam Kayser. Brantley spent just one season at OSU and will be heading to his third school next season.
Last season, Brantley was a solid player for the Cowboys and was a key part of the team’s rotation throughout the year. He played in 34 games for the Cowboys and started 14 times in his lone year in Stillwater.
At OSU, Brantley averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also shot a career-high 41% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc.
Brantley’s best performance with OSU came in an early loss to Florida Atlantic, where he dropped a season-high 16 points. That was one of five double-digit scoring games from Brantley as a Cowboy/
Before coming to Stillwater, Brantley was the go-to scorer for La Salle. In his final season with the team, he averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. That wasn't the only season he was a big-time scorer with La Salle, averaging 14.3 points for the team as a sophomore.
Many of the additions from Lutz’s first transfer portal class in 2024 have either run out of eligibility or are entering the transfer portal again to find a new home. These moves aren’t much of a surprise, considering the Cowboys’ situation.
After finishing with a losing record for the second straight season, the Cowboys knew they needed to shake things up heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Already, Lutz has added a handful of high-volume scorers and has begun to build a roster that could compete with some of the best in the Big 12.
While the Cowboys were always destined to struggle considering the situation Lutz walked into last season, Brantley and others helped OSU exceed expectations at points throughout the year. While the team still finished near the bottom of the Big 12, OSU managed to go 7-3 in conference home games and made a run to the quarterfinals of the NIT.