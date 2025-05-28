Oklahoma State Set for Matchup Against Grand Canyon Next Season
Oklahoma State is set for a matchup out west early next season.
On Tuesday, OSU announced that it will face Grand Canyon at PHX Arena in Phoenix next season. The matchup is set for Dec. 6 and is part of the Hall of Fame series in Phoenix.
OSU’s game against Grand Canyon on Dec. 6 is also half of a doubleheader that features a game between Oklahoma and Arizona State. While the Cowboys and coach Steve Lutz are facing Grand Canyon in their matchup, they will also get a chance to scout a couple of their future opponents during the event, with both the Sooners and Sun Devils on the slate later in the year.
"Jerry Colangelo has made a lasting impact on the game at every level, and it's an honor to take part in an event that bears his name," Lutz said. "This is a great opportunity for our guys to compete in an NBA arena and challenge themselves against a strong non-conference opponent. We're looking forward to a high-level game in front of a great crowd."
While a potential NCAA Tournament team like Grand Canyon can present a great challenge for OSU, the Cowboys are also a top opponent for the Antelopes. Considering Grand Canyon only gets to play a few power conference teams each season, this game is also a perfect early season test for it as well.
Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew, brother of Baylor head coach Scott Drew, has had his teams in the big dance multiple times since he arrived in 2020.
"One of our highlights on the calendar every season is the opportunity to play in downtown Phoenix, and we're excited to return this season," Drew said. "The experience of playing in an NBA venue is incredible. We are excited to play against a program we respect like Oklahoma State and bring our students and fans downtown for the day. Tying it all together and playing in an event with Mr. Colangelo's namesake and involvement adds an extra layer of importance for our program and university. We can't wait for December."