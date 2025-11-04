Oklahoma State Set to Begin Second Chapter of Steve Lutz Era
A new season is here, and so is the next chapter of an exciting era in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State’s 2025-26 season is set to begin on Tuesday night against Oral Roberts in Gallagher-Iba Arena. With Steve Lutz entering his second season as OSU’s head coach, there’s a chance for this year to look much different than his first.
After having a shortened first offseason and a relatively successful first season at the helm, Lutz has had one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent OSU history in 2025. From building this team through the transfer portal, adding some high-profile players, to securing some big commitments for the future, Lutz has the OSU program energized after a few years of misery.
Of course, he will need to back up that offseason of work with results on the floor, and that journey will start on Tuesday night in front of a home crowd.
How to watch:
Oklahoma State (0-0) vs. Oral Roberts (0-0)
Tues. Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Betting odds:
Spread: Oklahoma State -19.5
Total: O/U 158.5 points
Moneylines: Oklahoma State -6000, Oral Roberts +1800
All odds via ESPN Bet
The Cowboys and Golden Eagles are set to renew their in-state series in Stillwater, and this one has the potential to be interesting on just about every front. While OSU is projected to win by a wide margin, the Cowboys have had their fair share of early-season struggles in recent years.
On the other hand, the Cowboys also haven’t had a team built quite like this. With Anthony Roy and company headlining arguably the busiest offseason in program history, the Pokes could be ready to simply come out and dominate.
With a clear emphasis on adding scoring talent in the offseason, Lutz’s squad could look much more like the fast-paced teams he coached before making his way to Stillwater. After years of stagnant offense, anything of that nature would be a welcome sight in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Still, with so many new pieces, there are bound to be some growing pains, which could lead to some sloppiness on offense, even if the overall product looks better. After splitting a couple of exhibitions against power conference opponents, OSU might be able to enter this game without too much rust, but there is no substitute for a real game, and tipoff is almost here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.