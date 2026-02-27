Oklahoma State Set to Honor 3 Cowgirls on Senior Day

Oklahoma State is getting set for its final game of the regular season, and a few seniors will be playing their final game in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

While the postseason projects to be an exciting journey for the Cowgirls this season, Saturday’s regular season finale against Kansas should be a fun one. Of course, the game itself should be a great opportunity for OSU to finish the regular season strong.

But it will also be an opportunity for OSU to give a proper sendoff to its seniors. While this era of college basketball rarely sees any player stay in one place for their entire career, that doesn’t change the importance of Senior Day for players such as the ones OSU will be celebrating this weekend.

Oklahoma State’s 2025-26 Seniors:

Micah Gray

Gray is looking to finish her college career strong with another impressive season winding down with the Cowgirls. Expected to be a key contributor this season after a good first year in Stillwater, Gray has ascended to become the Cowgirls’ top scorer at 14.4 points per game.

Shooting career-highs 40.6% from the field and 35.3% from three, Gray has been playing perhaps the best basketball of her career this season. While there are plenty of other important pieces on this Cowgirl squad, Gray could easily be the key in determining how far OSU will go in the postseason.

Haleigh Timmer

In 2025, OSU’s season came to an end with a loss to Timmer and South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Now, with Timmer playing in orange and black, OSU is as dangerous as ever as the postseason nears.

This season, Timmer has averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists while starting every game. Shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, Timmer’s efficiency should play a huge part in OSU’s postseason journey.

Wilnie Joseph

The veteran center has been with the Cowgirls only for this season and has made only three appearances, but she had plenty of experience before arriving in Stillwater. Playing a couple of seasons at Louisiana and one year at McNeese before coming to OSU, Joseph had a career year last season.

With McNeese, Joseph averaged 3.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting 30 of 31 games. This season, Joseph has tallied four offensive rebounds in 10 minutes across three games.