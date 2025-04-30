Oklahoma State Snubbed in ESPN's First Bracketology for 2026
Oklahoma State has made some significant moves this offseason, but it may not be enough to reach its goals.
The Cowboys have spent the offseason looking ot improve after going under .500 in consecutive seasons. While it was always known that the turnaround would take some time, Steve Lutz and company have done their best to try to speed up the process since he arrived in Stillwater just over a year ago.
OSU has brought in some impressive talent through the transfer portal this offseason, particularly in adding a number of high-volume scoring talents. While OSU established a defensive identity last season, its inability to score effectively hindered its chances of competing in the Big 12. It appears OSU has solved some of those issues this offseason, but it still needs to prove that on the hardwood.
In ESPN’s first Bracketology for the 2025-26 season, Joe Lunardi seems unmoved by the plethora of moves OSU has made in the offseason. Not only are the Cowboys not in ESPN’s field of 68 teams, they aren’t even among the first four out or next four out.
Effectively, OSU is seen as a team that doesn’t rank among the top 76 in the nation. Considering the talent the Cowboys have brought in over the past few weeks, it seems that at least getting on the bubble next season is the bare minimum expectation for OSU.
However, the expectations in Stillwater don’t necessarily translate to projected success on the national scale. While Lutz and the Cowboys could easily take it as disrespect that they aren’t even viewed as a potential tournament team, the skepticism is at least somewhat warranted.
Since Mike Boynton took over in 2017-18, OSU has made one NCAA Tournament appearance. While Lutz has only taken over Boynton’s position for one season, making it to the big dance once in the past eight years has put the Cowboys in a spot to be rightfully doubted.
There is plenty of time for Lutz to continue building a successful team through the portal and with high-ranking high school prospects. But until the Cowboys can prove they are worthy of being in the NCAA Tournament discussion on the court, they haven’t given anyone much reason to believe.