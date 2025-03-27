Oklahoma State Sophomore Guard Enters Transfer Portal
The first domino of Oklahoma State’s transfer portal window has fallen.
On Thursday, OSU guard Connor Dow entered the transfer portal after two seasons in Stillwater. Dow stuck around last offseason through the coaching change but didn’t see much playing time under Steve Lutz.
In 2024-25, Dow looked to improve upon his freshman season and move into a larger role for the Cowboys. However, with various veteran transfers coming into the program, opportunities for the second-year player to succeed were hard to come by.
Dow finished his second season with averages of 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in only 8.5 minutes per game. In year two, he also only played in 24 of OSU’s 35 games.
Dow played in all three NIT games for the Pokes, scoring six points across the contests. Dow earned his only start of the season against St. Thomas in OSU’s second game, but he played only 10 minutes. Still, that was one of only 12 games this season he tallied 10 or more minutes. His best performance as a sophomore came in the Big 12 Tournament against Cincinnati, where he knocked down four 3-pointers for 12 points, both career-highs.
As a freshman, Dow had a larger role with Mike Boynton at the helm. He started seven of his 27 games and averaged 11.5 minutes. Although he had slightly more playing time as a freshman, his counting stats look nearly identical to this season, with 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Dow’s time in Stillwater wasn’t all that noteworthy, but that has more to do with his situation than his play. Stuck behind other veteran players for most of his time in Stillwater, Dow never got the opportunity to show off his shooting touch at a high volume and was often relegated to garbage time as a deep bench player.
While Dow was unable to break through at OSU, going to a smaller school could be the perfect move as he enters his final two seasons of eligibility. While he was one of the only players to stick around after Lutz’s hiring, Dow is now the first Cowboy to depart through the portal after playing under Lutz.