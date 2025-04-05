Oklahoma State Star Named All-America Honorable Mention
The Cowgirls just had one of the best years in program history, thanks to a great year from their star.
In 2024-25, Oklahoma State went 25-7 to mark the second-best record in program history. After being picked to finish 11th in the Big 12, the Cowgirls went 14-4 in conference play to finish third in the standings. That success helped OSU earn a spot in the top 25 for most of Big 12 play and get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.
While Jacie Hoyt’s extension and a handful of potential impact transfer additions have given plenty of reason for optimism moving forward, there is still reason to relish in the season the Cowgirls just had. Specifically, the season their star had in her second year.
Stailee Heard was named an honorable mention for All-America honors by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday. Her status as an honorable mention is no surprise, given how well she played all season.
Heard followed her Big 12 All-Freshman campaign with an All-Big 12 season as a sophomore. She averaged 16.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals across 32 games/
Heard’s outbursts throughout the season were massive in helping get OSU over the hump, particularly in big games. Her postseason play was another clear example of her rising to the occasion. She had 34 points and 13 rebounds against Texas Tech in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. She followed that with a 25-point, 12-rebound game in a semifinal loss to Baylor and even had a 20-point outing in the Cowgirls’ lone NCAA Tournament contest.
Those matchups made up three of Heard’s 12 20-point games this season, which included three 30-point games. Heard’s leap in year two was about more than just her raw numbers, as she also increased her efficiency.
Heard improved her solid outside shooting as a freshman to become an elite 41.3% 3-point shooter on nearly five attempts per game. While her usage rating for the season went up from her first year, she also decreased her turnover percentage.
Heard improved in virtually every area as a sophomore and has garnered some well-deserved national attention. As she heads into her junior year, expectations will be high, but Heard has given plenty of reason to believe she will meet or exceed them.