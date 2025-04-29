Oklahoma State's Steve Lutz 'Excited' About Incoming UAB Transfer
Oklahoma State has made plenty of portal additions, and its latest signing could be a significant contributor.
OSU recently added UAB transfer Christian Coleman to the team, and he could soon make his name known in Stillwater. As a 6-foot-9 forward, Coleman gives the Cowboys some needed size while still having the ability to play outside of the paint.
Last season, Coleman started 35 of his 37 games for the Blazers and averaged 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Assuming Coleman can continue that production at OSU, he should be a key part of Steve Lutz’s rotation next season.
"Christian's story is one of perseverance, and he plays like it,” Lutz said. “He's a tough, versatile competitor who knows how to win, and he's just now starting to scratch the surface of what he can become. We're excited to help him take his game to the next level."
Over the offseason, the Cowboys have been going hard in the portal and looking to add talent to compete in the Big 12. After struggling to score throughout last season, Lutz has been trying to add as much creation and scoring as possible.
While there is still plenty of time for OSU to potentially make another addition or make some changes to the roster, it seems like the Cowboys are nearly set to begin next season. Coleman’s addition is simply the latest of a long line of incoming players who should be able to contribute at a high level next season.
Coleman and others should be able to help OSU not only compete with some of the best in the Big 12 but also compete with some of the best in the country. If OSU’s additions can play near their highest level, the Cowboys shouldn’t have much of a problem getting back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.
Still, those expectations will be something the program hasn’t dealt with much in recent years. Although there could be some negatives that come with loftier goals, there should be no shortage of fan support inside Gallagher-Iba Arena when the 2025-26 season tips off.