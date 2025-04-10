Oklahoma State's Steve Lutz 'Excited' About Isaiah Coleman Addition
The Cowboys have officially added all four of their portal commits.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State announced the signing of transfer guard Isaiah Coleman. He was the second portal commit for the Cowboys and is now officially signed, joining fellow transfers Kanye Clary, Anthony Roy and Vyctorius Miller.
Coleman should be a key contributor for OSU coach Steve Lutz next season after leading Seton Hall in scoring. As a sophomore last season, Coleman averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals while playing nearly 34 minutes a night.
Considering Coleman’s ability to score and play extended minutes, he should be a seamless fit for OSU next season. With so much talent coming in around him as well, Coleman should be able to thrive in Stillwater.
"Isaiah was at the top of every opponent scouting report last year but still found ways to put the ball in the basket at a high rate," Lutz said. "He's a dynamic wing who has the potential to impact both ends of the floor with his size and athleticism. He is a player who can score the ball in a variety of different ways. We're excited to welcome him to the Cowboy Basketball family."
As OSU looks to build off of their strong finish to the 2025 season and NIT run, adding talented scorers should be a step in the right direction. OSU has only been to the NCAA Tournament once in the past eight seasons, and it needs to make its way back to the big dance soon.
Now going on four seasons without a trip to the NCAA Tournament, OSU basketball is in its longest postseason drought since missing seven consecutive years before Eddie Sutton’s arrival. While Lutz still has plenty of work to do before drawing even slight comparisons to Sutton, he seems just as willing as any coach in the country to adapt to the new college basketball landscape and thrive.
After finishing 17-18 in his first year, Lutz will have to deal with much higher expectations next season. While the additions of players like Coleman come with more pressure, it is absolutely warranted, given the immense talent coming into Stillwater.