Oklahoma State Suffers Brutal Last-Second Loss at TCU
Oklahoma State had the opportunity to get a Big 12 road win but couldn’t capitalize.
On Wednesday night, the Cowboys lost to TCU 73-72 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Entering the matchup 0-6 in conference road games, OSU had its best chance to steal a win away from home, but TCU nailed the final shot to take the win.
That final shot came on a wild play in the final 3.2 seconds of the game. After a made free throw, TCU threw the inbounds pass into the frontcourt, where it was tipped and eventually secured by Vasean Allette, who turned and fired a 3-pointer from the top of the key to take a one-point lead with under a second remaining.
While the Cowboys ended up with a loss thanks to a wild play and a tough shot in the final seconds, they put themselves in a position to lose. In the final minute, OSU had various opportunities to end TCU’s hopes of winning.
With 33 seconds left and trailing by three, Arturo Dean got a steal and was fouled immediately to earn a couple of free throws. He missed both, but the Cowboys still got a layup after Brandon Newman secured an offensive rebound from Marchelus Avery’s missed 3-point attempt off his rebound.
Now trailing by only one, OSU came up with a steal for an Abou Ousmane bucket inside to take the lead for the first time. Still needing a stop on the other end, OSU fought off second-chance opportunities and eventually secured a rebound.
Newman had the ball and went to the line with 3.2 seconds left and the chance to make it a three-point game. However, after missing the first, he could have missed the second and forced TCU into taking the ball the length of the floor to have any decent shot. Instead, he nailed the second free throw to set up the miraculous finish for the home team.
OSU has plenty of losses where it was uncompetitive and out of sorts. However, no loss will sting more than this one. With so much momentum on the Cowboys’ side over the past few weeks and the team seemingly turning a corner, losing a game like this can be deflating.
