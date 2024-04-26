Oklahoma State Lands Texas Tech Transfer Robert Jennings
Oklahoma State has its second commitment of the Steve Lutz era.
On Thursday, Texas Tech transfer Robert Jennings announced his commitment to OSU via social media. Jennings joins Florida International transfer Arturo Dean as the team’s offseason additions.
Jennings spent his first two seasons at Texas Tech, playing 61 games. After spending almost his entire tenure in Lubbock coming off the bench, he emerged as a starter toward the end of his sophomore season.
In starting Texas Tech’s final seven games, Jennings averaged 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 65.2% from the floor, with all his shots coming from inside the arc. That stretch included a 10-point performance against BYU in the Big 12 Tournament and an NCAA Tournament game.
Last season, Jennings averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.3 minutes, helping the Red Raiders to a 23-11 record. He also took zero 3-point attempts and improved his shooting percentage inside the arc.
At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Jennings provides a solid presence at the four and can hold his own against bigs.
Perhaps most importantly, Jennings brings Big 12 experience to Lutz’s team. With a roster likely filled with transfer additions, any experience playing in the Big 12 is a luxury.
Before committing to Texas Tech, Jennings was a three-star recruit out of the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes in Desoto. As the No. 17 player out of Texas, Jennings was considered a high-upside prospect who 247Sports compared to former OSU forward Cam McGriff.
With another transfer commitment for Lutz, his team is beginning to come together. It is unknown how these additions will work out, but more players of Jennings’ level could help the Cowboys compete in a tough Big 12 next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.