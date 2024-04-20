OSU Basketball: Cowboys' Star Transfer Visits Former Big 12 Rival
Oklahoma State’s top transfer is considering a former conference rival.
On Instagram, Brandon Garrison posted on his story that he is in Austin this weekend. Garrison has been linked with Texas and could be the Longhorns’ next young star down low.
However, Garrison’s trip to Texas looks to be part of his due diligence as he makes a decision about his future. Not long after posting he was in Austin on his story, Garrison posted a slideshow of pictures from his recent visit to Oklahoma, including pictures in an OU uniform with coach Porter Moser.
With teams such as Arkansas and Kentucky reportedly trying to get Garrison to visit, the former OSU center looks like he could be well on his way to playing in the SEC next season. Of course, OU and Texas got an up-close look at him in their final season in the Big 12.
Although OSU did not compete at the top of the conference, Garrison shined against Big 12 competition as a freshman. In 32 games, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.
Garrison had a breakout game in his first conference matchup. Against Baylor, Garrison scored 20 points while shooting 7-of-7 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
He also dominated the paint, grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots in the Cowboys’ conference opener. In Big 12 play, Garrison scored in double figures seven times to help boost his scoring average in 18 conference games to 8.8.
Despite being relied on as the interior defensive presence, Garrison fouled out only three times, including two overtime games. However, he often dealt with foul trouble and finished with four fouls in eight other games.
After a promising freshman season in Stillwater, Garrison is set to be an instant impact player at his next stop, whether at Texas, Oklahoma or elsewhere.
