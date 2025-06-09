Oklahoma State Transfer Forward Commits to Seton Hall
One of Oklahoma State’s key contributors last season has a new home.
On Monday, OSU transfer Patrick Suemnick announced his commitment to Seton Hall. The forward played only one season in Stillwater after transferring from West Virginia.
In his lone season with the Cowboys, Suemnick averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game. Suemnick played in all but one game and had his only start with OSU in a win against Southern Illinois.
With the Cowboys, Suemnick scored in double figures three times, with OSU winning each contest. Before coming to OSU, Suemnick had played the past two years at West Virginia, playing a similar role with the Mountaineers. As he heads to Seton Hall, Suemnick might have a chance to break through in a way he was unable to in the Big 12.
Over this offseason, the Cowboys have made significant changes to the roster, with only two players from last season’s team set to return in 2025-26. After finishing with a losing record again last season, the Cowboys’ hopes of turning things around hinged on some massive changes in the offseason.
After Lutz was hired somewhat late in the transfer portal cycle in 2024, he had limited opportunities to build the team he wanted. While Suemnick and other veterans helped set the stage for the future in Stillwater, last season’s team wasn’t always the best fit on the floor.
Going into next season, the Cowboys have much more scoring talent and could be a much-improved offensive team next year. While it would have been ideal for the Cowboys to keep some of their veteran talent like Suemnick around to add continuity, OSU still has no shortage of talent as it looks to compete in the Big 12 and make its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2021.
Meanwhile, Suemnick’s move to Seton Hall could open up a larger role for him than he could have seen in Stillwater this season, given all of OSU’s moves. While the grass isn’t always greener in the transfer portal, Suemnick’s move to the Big East could be a perfect move as he continues his college career.