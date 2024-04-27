OSU Basketball Freshman Transfer to Visit Nevada
Another one of Oklahoma State’s transfers could be headed west.
After one season at OSU, forward Justin McBride entered the transfer portal. According to a tweet from his father, Regis McBride, the former Cowboy is visiting Nevada this weekend.
Unlike most of OSU’s offseason departures, McBride entered the transfer portal after the hiring of new coach Steve Lutz. In his introductory press conference, Lutz made clear he wanted to have open and honest conversations with the players from last season’s team who had stayed in Stillwater up to that point.
McBride was among those players, with Lutz referencing conversations he had had with him throughout his introduction. It appears those conversations might have led to McBride entering the portal.
Last season, McBride saw limited action but showed plenty of upside. He played in 24 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game.
McBride never got consistent playing time and struggled to find a rhythm when he was on the floor. He had his best scoring game as a freshman in his second collegiate game, scoring eight points and adding a block against Sam Houston.
McBride played his most minutes in Big 12 play in the Cowboys’ last two regular season games, playing more than 10 minutes and scoring in games against Texas Tech and BYU.
At 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, McBride has the size and athleticism to be effective for many teams in the country. Nevada could be a solid fit for McBride, with the Wolf Pack coming off a successful season. Last season, coach Steve Alford’s team finished second in the Mountain West standings to secure an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
McBride came to OSU as a four-star prospect with hopes of being a significant piece of the team’s future. Although it did not work out in Stillwater, McBride could have an opportunity to contribute wherever he ends up.
