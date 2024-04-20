OSU Basketball: Former Cowboy Fan Favorite Enters Transfer Portal Again
After a season in the SEC, Oklahoma State’s former big man is back in the transfer portal.
Moussa Cisse entered the transfer portal last offseason before signing with Ole Miss. According to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Cisse is in the portal for a third time.
Last season at Ole Miss, Cisse started 17 of his 26 games but had his worst season statistically. Cisse averaged career-lows in points, rebounds and blocks while playing only 17.8 minutes per game.
Before Cisse left Stillwater in 2023, he was a consistent starter for two seasons under Mike Boynton. The Cowboys did not make an NCAA Tournament with Cisse, but his impact in 2023 helped them finish as the first team out.
As a junior, Cisse averaged 6.8 points and eight rebounds. He also averaged 1.9 blocks to secure a second straight Big 12 All-Defense selection.
His best performance that season, and arguably in his career at OSU, came against UCF, when he put up 14 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.
Those types of outbursts were a continuation of his dominance as a sophomore. In 2021-22, Cisse won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The Cowboys finished second in the Big 12 in points allowed per game and first in blocks. Cisse averaged 1.9 blocks and 6.5 rebounds that season as OSU went 8-10 in conference play.
Before coming to OSU, Cisse won American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year and earned First-Team All-Freshman honors at Memphis. Cisse helped the Tigers go 20-8 and win the NIT Championship, starting all 28 games.
Although Cisse has not found a long-term home in college basketball, he can be a defensive anchor in the paint again at his next stop.
