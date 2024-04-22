OSU Basketball: Former Cowgirl Sharpshooter Signs with Big 12 Rival
Another Oklahoma State transfer will play for a conference rival next season.
Former Cowgirl forward Lior Garzon signed with Colorado on Monday, with the team announcing its portal addition. Garzon will play her fifth season of college basketball in Colorado’s first season back in the Big 12.
Garzon played only two years at OSU but made a lasting impact with her ability from beyond the arc. She ended her OSU career with the fifth-most 3-pointers in team history, 140, and the most in a season, 80, in 2022-23.
Garzon was mostly used as a shooter off the bench in her first season at OSU. Starting three of her 33 games as a junior, Garzon averaged 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting a career-best 41% from 3-point range.
She also helped the Cowgirls make the NCAA Tournament in 2023 with a 21-12 record. Garzon’s numbers dipped in her senior year but still played well as a starter.
Starting all 30 games, Garzon averaged nine points and shot only 30.8% from beyond the arc. Her struggles matched OSU’s, as the team went 14-16.
Before coming to OSU, Garzon spent her first two seasons at Villanova, scoring 13.1 points per game as a sophomore while earning All-Big East honors.
Garzon will join coach JR Payne at Colorado as the Buffaloes look to build on their Sweet Sixteen appearance last season.
"We have known Lior for a long time and love everything about her," Payne said. "Lior can flat-out score the ball and will be an incredible addition to our squad. Her success in the Big 12 and her versatility to play multiple positions will open things up for everyone on the floor. I love that Lior brings a wealth of experience both in college and on the international level and will be a tremendous asset to our Buff Family."
