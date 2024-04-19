OSU Basketball: Cowgirl Transfer Set to Visit SEC Team
An Oklahoma State transfer is taking a visit to the SEC.
After one season at OSU, Chandler Prater entered the transfer portal and will take a visit to Mississippi State, according to On3’s Robbie Faulk. Prater was one of many OSU women’s basketball players to enter the portal after a 14-16 season.
Prater came to play with the Cowgirls after playing her first three seasons at Kansas. Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in Jacie Hoyt’s first season as head coach, Prater was expected to be a significant part of OSU’s 2023-24 season but only got to play five games.
In the Cowgirls’ Nov. 22 loss against Ohio State, Prater suffered a torn right Achilles. The injury ended her season and was part of the Cowgirls’ horrible injury luck last season.
Before missing the final 25 games, Prater had a promising start to nonconference play, including three games with at least 10 points. Prater, a 5-foot-11 forward, averaged eight points and six rebounds while playing 21 minutes per game off the bench.
Before last season, Prater emerged as a starter in her junior season at Kansas. She started 33 of her 35 games and helped the Jayhawks to a 25-11 record.
In Kansas’ 2023 WNIT title run, Prater averaged 10.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals while starting every game. That included a big game against Nebraska, where she put up 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
Her junior season was also her best statistically, as she averaged 9.5 points and six rebounds in 28.5 minutes. As she potentially heads to Mississippi State, Prater has played 91 games across four seasons and finished seventh in the Big 12 in steals and rebounds as a junior.
Although the Cowgirls did not get the season they hoped for from Prater, she should have an opportunity to make an impact at her next stop.
