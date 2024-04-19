Oklahoma State Transfer Hannah Gusters Signs With UCF
Oklahoma State’s leading scorer officially has a new home.
On Wednesday, UCF women’s basketball coach Sytia Messer announced the addition of three signees, including OSU transfer Hannah Gusters. Although she only played one season in Stillwater, Gusters made an instant impact.
After starting her career at Baylor in 2020-21 and following Kim Mulkey to LSU, Gusters played 57 games in her first two seasons, averaging 4.7 points in 11.9 minutes. After being ineligible due to transfer rules, Gusters joined OSU in late December and was instantly inserted into the starting lineup.
Gusters, a 6-foot-5 center, debuted at OSU with back-to-back 20-point games, including a career-high 27 points in the Cowgirls’ win at Utah Tech. She finished the season averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while scoring in double figures in all but five games.
In helping the Cowgirls finish in the middle of the Big 12 standings, Gusters had one of her best games in a win at Texas Tech, where she scored 24 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Although she is not a 3-point shooter, Gusters is solid at the foul line, making 79.6% of her attempts last season.
Gusters will be a welcome addition to UCF as it looks to rebound from a 12-17 season, including a last-place finish in the Big 12 standings.
“We’re excited to add an experienced and proven post player like Hannah to our roster,” Messer said. “I’m a firm believer that in life it’s all about the relationships you make as I’ve known Hannah since the 8th grade. She is someone I believe in and know she’ll take our program to new heights. She is an elite player with the ability to face up, drive and play with her back to the basket. We’re excited to start this next chapter with Hannah.”
