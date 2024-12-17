Oklahoma State Unveils New Gray 'Pokes' Uniforms
Oklahoma State unveiled a new look for the basketball court.
On Monday, OSU men’s basketball announced a new uniform for the team. After already unveiling new looks in white, orange and black before the season, OSU will now have a gray look to add.
The Cowboys’ gray uniforms will also be the first with a cursive “Pokes” script on the chest. Considering OSU athletics seems to be leaning into the cursive look, this is the newest development on that front.
OSU’s 2024-25 has already been an interesting one, and the gray look is simply the newest change in a year filled with newness. OSU returned only three scholarship players from last season’s roster, hired a new coach and is playing almost entirely transfer additions.
Those changes have helped the Cowboys have a solid nonconference run thus far. However, a blowout loss to Oklahoma in a neutral-site Bedlam matchup showed that OSU still has plenty of work ahead.
Despite that loss, OSU has still won six of its first nine contests, including wins against Miami and Seton Hall. Perhaps the Cowboys will don their new threads for the first time in the next week, hosting Tarleton State and Oral Roberts to cap nonconference play.
Of course, the gray jerseys and all of the others are sure to see plenty of action once the Cowboys begin their 20-game Big 12 slate. As arguably the best conference in college hoops, the Big 12 will be daunting for the Cowboys, who are still in the early stages of a rebuild.
The foundation has been laid for the Cowboys to take their next step and compete in the Big 12. While it might not materialize this season, they will at least look good while trying.
