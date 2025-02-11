Oklahoma State WBB Earns NCAA Team of the Week
The Cowgirls’ rise to one of the best teams in the country has caught the attention of the college basketball world.
Last week, Oklahoma State played only one game, but it might have been its biggest statement of the 2024-25 season. On Saturday, OSU hosted then-No. 12 Kansas State and looked to earn its third win against a ranked opponent in Gallagher-Iba Arena this season.
Not only did the Cowgirls get the win, they dominated. Leading by as much as 44 against the Big 12’s top team, they never looked out of rhythm and carried their massive first half to an 85-55 win.
Although that was OSU’s only game over the week, it still netted the team some national attention. On Tuesday, the Cowgirls were named the NCAA.com team of the week.
It’s not difficult to see why the Cowgirls are earning some national attention. With wins over three top 20 teams and only four losses through 23 games, the Cowgirls have steadily performed like one of the best teams in the entire country.
Led by sophomore star Stailee Heard, the Cowgirls are well within the mix for a Big 12 title. Sitting at 9-3, the Cowgirls are in a three-way tie alongside West Virginia and Utah for fourth place. However, they are only one game back of first place, with a three-way tie at the top between Kansas State, TCU and Baylor, all teams OSU owns a tiebreaker against.
Should the Cowgirls fight their way to the top spot in the Big 12 standings, it would be their first Big 12 title and second conference title, winning the Big 8 in 1990-91. Considering how well the season has gone and how the Cowgirls have responded in their biggest matchups, there is no limit to where OSU might finish in the Big 12.
Beyond the conference excellence, OSU’s status as the NCAA Team of the Week shows its appeal on the national scale. Sitting at No. 20 in the AP poll, the Cowgirls’ hopes of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament could become a reality. As long as OSU can have a strong finish to the regular season, Jacie Hoyt’s team could be in for a postseason to remember.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.