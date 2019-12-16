Oklahoma State Takes Bedlam Wrestling in Norman

Pokes Report
(This story was originated on okstate.com and written by Emily Lingenfelter of Oklahoma State University athletic media relations.)

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 9 Oklahoma State wrestling team (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) notched its 10th consecutive dual victory over Oklahoma, 23-9, Sunday afternoon in the teams’ first contest in Norman in more than three years. The win against Oklahoma’s squad pushed the Cowboys’ all-time Bedlam record to 142-27-10.

The Cowboys took seven of 10 matches from the Sooners (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12), including an upset for freshman Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds. Witcraft took out No. 18 Anthony Madrigal in an action-packed bout, 6-5, collecting his first ranked victory for the Cowboys. In three of the seven wins, OSU also picked up bonus points.

“At 133, we had a good match,” coach John Smith said. “It was good to get those bonus points at 125 and 149 pounds, also. Bonus points make a big difference, and both those guys got them. It was a good win, taking seven of the 10, almost eight. I think the difference was we were scoring in the third period.”

Coming off tough losses against Princeton just more than a week ago, Nick Piccininni and 197-pound Dakota Geer picked up wins for the Cowboys. Piccininni won a major decision in the 125-pound bout against Christian Moody. The senior scored an early takedown and four-count before picking up two more takedowns and forcing multiple stalling calls against Moody. In a top-10 contest, No. 5 Geer defeated ninth-ranked Jake Woodley in a tough 4-2 decision.

Fourth-ranked Boo Lewallen and redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo put four points on the board each for the Pokes. Lewallen defeated Sooner Jacob Butler 12-4 with riding time. Montalvo took Darrien Roberts down twice, once with a four-point turn, in his 13-5 victory.

At 165 pounds, Travis Wittlake maintained his undefeated record with a 3-2 win over Sooner Sam Dover, and four a second straight week, Austin Harris won his dual bout via decision, 6-2, against Josiah Jones.

Dusty Hone gave Dom Demas a tough match at 141 pounds before dropping the bout, 6-4 to the No. 4 ranked Sooner. Wyatt Sheets lost a tight contest to No. 17 Justin Thomas, and Anthony Mantanona narrowly defeated senior Andrew Shomers at 174 pounds, 10-8, in sudden victory.

The Cowboys are off for the week of Christmas and are scheduled to appear at the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1-2 to being the 2020 calendar year.

No. 9 Oklahoma State 23, Oklahoma 9
Dec. 15, 2019 | McCasland Field House | Norman, Okla.

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) MD Christian Moody (OU) 14-2

133: Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. No. 18 Anthony Madrigal (OU) 6-5

141: No. 4 Dom Demas (OU) dec. Dusty Hone (OSU) 6-4
149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Jacob Butler (OU) 12-4

157: No. 17 Justin Thomas (OU) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 5-3*
165: No. 14 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Sam Dover (OU) 3-2
174: Anthony Mantanona (OU) dec. Andrew Shomers (OSU) SV-1 10-8
184: Anthony Montalvo (OSU) MD Darrien Roberts (OU) 13-5
197: No. 5 Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. No. 9 Jake Woodey (OU) 4-2

HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Josiah Jones (OU) 6-2

*OSU docked a team point for mat control

