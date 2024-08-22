OSU Basketball: Bedlam Set For December Matchup in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma State will still face its biggest rival on the basketball court next season.
On Thursday, Jon Rothstein reported that OSU and Oklahoma have agreed to play Bedlam in Oklahoma City next season on Dec. 14. The matchup has been finalized a couple of months after OSU’s new coach, Steve Lutz, announced the tentative plan to play the Sooners in the Paycom Center this December.
Bedlam has been a staple of Oklahoma’s college sports scene for more than a century. While the rivalry is on pause in football following the Sooners’ move to the SEC, most other sports are still scheduled to have Bedlam next season.
The Cowboys will be looking to get some revenge on the Sooners, who swept them in the Bedlam series last season. In Mike Boynton’s final season as coach, the Cowboys had an unusual Bedlam performance, as his teams had typically performed well in the matchups.
Javian McCollum nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in Stillwater to win the most recent matchup for the Sooners in overtime. While the series has had no shortage of memorable moments throughout the past few decades, the next meeting will mark the first since 1976 to be played at a neutral site in the regular season.
Although the Cowboys have some other nonconference matchups to look forward to, such as Doug Gottlieb’s Green Bay team in the season opener and FAU in the Charleston Classic, Bedlam should be a highly anticipated matchup in Lutz’s first season.
While Oklahoma City has been a neutral-site destination for the Pokes and Sooners over the past few years, playing Bedlam away from campus could take away from the atmosphere of the rivalry. As a premier home game for both schools in most seasons, Bedlam’s time as a neutral-site matchup could be shortlived, but the matchup will at least be on the schedule in 2024-25.
