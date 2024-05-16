OSU Basketball: Former Cowgirl Star Makes First WNBA Start
It took a few years, but a former Cowgirl might have her spot in the WNBA,
Former Oklahoma State star Natasha Mack made her first career start on Tuesday with the Phoenix Mercury. Although Mack did not have an eye-popping stat sheet, Mack looks to be an answer inside for the Mercury in Brittney Griner’s absence.
Griner suffered a left toe fracture and will be out for a few games, as she will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, according to the team. Although Mack is unlikely to fill the scoring void left by Griner, her rim protection fills a much-needed hole defensively,
Matching up against reigning two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, Mack finished with two points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal. In filling up the stat sheet, Mack looks ready to contribute to the Mercury for the rest of the season.
Although her first start came in an 89-80 loss at the Las Vegas Aces, Mack’s potential winning impact is evident to those around her. Future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi had high praise for Mack, talking with Desert Wave Media about the OSU product.
“She's a sponge,” Taurasi said. “She listens. She watches film. She's gonna be a big part of what we do, you know, and it's players like her that make, you know, our lives a little bit easier. She does all the work that gets unnoticed, screening and having to guard the tough post players and always being in the right spot. So she was great today, and she's only gonna continue to get better.”
Mack was drafted to the WNBA in 2021 but only played three games with the Chicago Sky, which drafted her, and another game with the Minnesota Lynx. Before fizzling out in her first WNBA stint, Mack was a dominant player for two seasons at OSU.
As a senior, Mack averaged 19.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, four blocks and two steals for the Cowgirls. She also made her second straight Big 12 All-Defensive team, won the conference Defensive Player of the Year and was an AP All-American.
