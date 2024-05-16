OSU Football: College Football 25 Set For July Release Date
College football is coming soon, but the virtual experience will be here faster.
EA Sports announced on Thursday that College Football 25 will be released on July 19. This will mark the first college football game to come out since NCAA Football 14 did in the summer of 2013.
Although the cover had been leaked over the past few days, EA officially released the cover art that features Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. The game also features a deluxe cover with more athletes in the background.
Along with the release date announcement, EA announced details on the deluxe edition, which includes an abundance of ultimate team material. Although EA’s biggest cash grab will likely be ultimate team, the dynasty mode is a classic that many fans have waited more than a decade to see again.
READ MORE: Where Does Mike Gundy Rank Among Nation's Best Coaches?
Of course, this game will look much different than any from the previous era. With the introduction of NIL, many players will be in the game instead of in a generic position and number.
The campaign to get players involved has appeared to be an overwhelming success, with the majority of players opting into the game.
That means Oklahoma State fans will get to play with Ollie Gordon II, who will likely be one of the highest-rated players in the game and has a great chance to be the highest-rated running back.
Over the next two months, there should be more details released about the game, with the finished product still unknown. Considering EA has only made Madden over the past decade, College Football 25 will likely hold a strong resemblance to its NFL counterpart.
It has taken 11 years, but the wait is only two months away from being over.
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Cowgirl Ace Announced As Finalist For USA Softball Player of the Year
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.