OSU Basketball: Cowgirls Add Mercer Transfer Forward
The Cowgirls are adding some experience for next season.
Oklahoma State women’s basketball announced on Sunday that Stacie Jones has signed with the team. Jones brings four seasons of college experience to Stillwater and could be a high-impact player for OSU in 2024-25.
For the second straight offseason, Jones made a move in the transfer portal. Last season, she played at Mercer, having the best season of her career.
Jones averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bears. Last season, she was the Bears’ second-leading scorer and rebounder and finished with six double-doubles.
At 6-foot-1, Jones’ rebounding ability has stood out throughout her career. Averaging 2.8 offensive rebounds per game last season, she finished fourth in the Southern Conference in offensive rebounds.
Her performance was also good enough to make her first all-conference team, earning second-team honors in the Southern. Averaging 13.2 points in conference play, Jones led Mercer to an 8-6 record in those games.
Before transferring to Mercer, Jones played her first three seasons at Kennesaw State. She started 19 of 31 games as a junior and averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
In 2022-23, she also shot a career-high 52.6% from the floor. Although her role that season was larger than her sophomore campaign, when she averaged only 15.6 minutes, she never saw the opportunity she had as a freshman.
She averaged 10.9 points and seven rebounds in her first season while playing 25.7 minutes per game. She also showed her defensive ability that season, averaging one block.
Jones will have an opportunity to fill some holes left by the Cowgirls’ offseason departures. Considering her abundant experience at the mid-major level, she could be an instant impact player in the Big 12.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.