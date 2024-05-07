Former OSU Star Tony Allen to Get Jersey Retired by Memphis Grizzlies
One of Oklahoma State’s best basketball players will experience one of the NBA’s highest honors next season.
Former OSU guard Tony Allen said he will get his jersey retired by the Memphis Grizzlies sometime next season, according to the Commercial Appeal. The news comes as no surprise, considering he was a significant part of the most successful run in Grizzlies history. Alongside Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol, Allen helped take the franchise to a new level.
In Memphis, Allen was known as the Grindfather, leading the charge for the Grit and Grind Grizzlies era. Allen played in Memphis for seven seasons, helping the team to the playoffs every season, a rare feat for the franchise that has only six playoff appearances in its other 22 seasons.
Known for his defense, Allen made six All-Defensive teams with the Grizzlies and finished top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting five times. That defense helped the Grizzlies make the 2013 Western Conference Finals, their only conference finals appearance.
Some of the best scorers in the NBA during his career, including Kobe Bryant, called Allen the best defender they have played against. That tracks, given his resume of consistently shutting down or holding stars well below their averages.
Before going to Memphis, Allen began his career with the Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title in 2008. Although he did not reach his full NBA potential until he was in Memphis, Allen’s defensive intensity was on full display in Stillwater.
Allen embodied the Grizzlies' Grit and Grind mentality, making him the perfect example of Eddie Sutton’s defensive-minded legacy in Stillwater. Playing two seasons at OSU, Allen helped the team have one of its most memorable in 2004.
The Cowboys made the Final Fout in 2004, with Allen averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals. That season, Allen also won Big 12 Player of the Year and was MVP of the conference tournament.
Allen has made a significant impact at every stop, particularly in Stillwater and Memphis. As both teams look to reach those heights again, it is a reminder of the special player Allen was for nearly two decades.
