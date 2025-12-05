Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
Two of the Western Conference’s more disappointing teams are set to face off for the second time this season at FedExForum on Friday. The Los Angeles Clippers have a chance to tie up their season series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a win and are favored by 1.5 points at DraftKings.
Los Angeles secured what’s arguably its best victory of the season against the Atlanta Hawks its last time out thanks to strong performances from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. However, the duo wasn’t enough to top the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies in late November. He’ll miss his ninth straight game ahead of the weekend, but Memphis has been successful without him lately.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers: -1.5 (-115)
- Grizzlies: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Clippers: -130
- Grizzlies: +110
Total
- 223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Clippers vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network South
- Clippers record: 6-16
- Grizzlies record: 9-13
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Jordan Miller - questionable
- Bradley Beal - out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic- out
- Derrick Jones Jr. - out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant - out
- Brandon Clarke - out
- GG Jackson - out
- Ty Jerome - out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. - out
- Javon Small - out
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Best Prop Bet
James Harden to record 10+ assists (+118)
Harden’s assist numbers aren’t as gaudy as they used to be, but he’s still one of the NBA’s premier passers. The two-time assists leader has only tallied 12 dimes through two games in December, but ended November with 11 helpers in back-to-back contests. One of those came against Memphis. He’s tallied at least nine assists in four of his previous five matchups with Memphis.
Clippers vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
It’s no secret that both these teams could use some work in the scoring department. The Clippers and Grizzlies have bottom-10 scoring offenses, and the UNDER hit with five points to spare when these teams met earlier this season.
UNDERS have been extremely common in Grizzlies games, as they have the league’s second-highest UNDER percentage (63.6). Only the Dallas Mavericks (65.2) can top that mark.
A barn burner seems unlikely in this matchup, as Memphis lacks dynamic scorers while the Clippers lack youth and depth. Don’t be surprised if the UNDER improves to 2-0 in this pairing after Friday’s action.
Pick: Under 223.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
