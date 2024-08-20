OSU Hoops: 3-Star Guard Carlsheon Young Backs Off of Oklahoma State Pledge
On Monday night, 3-star guard and former Oklahoma State commit Carlsheon Young backed off of his pledge to the Cowboys.
Young, who committed to OSU in October of 2023 when Mike Boynton was still at the helm in Stillwater, cited the Pokes offseason coaching change as a factor in his decision.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Young is rated the No. 134 overall prospect and No. 7 combo guard in the nation, according to On3's Industry Rankings. The former Midwest City (OK) standout is also the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, but recently transferred to PHH Prep in Arizona to play for the Diamond Doves of the Overtime Elite league.
As a junior, Young averaged 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Bombers to a state title. For his final prep year, however, the 3-star recruit will compete in one of the newest avenues for prospects to take advantage of their talents.
Former Oklahoma State pledge and fellow Oklahoma City-area product Jeremiah Johnson made a similar move during his high school career, playing two years at Putnam City North (OK) before finishing with the Diamond Doves while attending PHH Prep.
After backing off of his pledge to OSU, Johnson flipped his commitment to Green Bay, where he will play under former Cowboys' point guard Doug Gottlieb.
While Young hasn't announced his new home yet, the talented scorer holds offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State and other high-major programs.
With Young's decision, Pokes current head coach Steve Lutz now has zero commits in the 2025 recruiting class and will have to hit the recruiting trail to find a replacement for the in-state prospect.
