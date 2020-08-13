Pokes Report
Cowboy Hoops Offer Pair of 2022 Coppell, TX Teammates

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have offered another set of teammates, this time in the 2022 class. Anthony Black and Ryan Agarwal out of Coppell (TX) High School both announced offers via Twitter on Wednesday.

We'll start with Ryan Agarwal as he's the higher-rated prospect. Agarwal, a 6-6, 175-pound shooting guard checks in as a composite four-star prospect and the No. 98 ranked player in the 2022 class. He's also the No. 9 ranked overall prospect out of Texas.

Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Agarwal has received six offers, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Denver, Rice, SMU and UTSA.

The Coppell Cowboys finished the 2019-20 season with a 29-6 overall record and made it to the UIL 6A State Tournament, before being eliminated in the second round by Waxahachie, 62-50.

On the season, Agarwal led the Cowboys in scoring with 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 34 games.

Anthony Black is also a shooting guard and checks in at 6-5, 180-pounds. He's a three-star composite in the 2022 class and checks in as the No. 202 ranked prospect in the country. He's also the No. 15 ranked overall prospect out of Texas.

Even though he's ranked lower than Agarwal, Black's offer sheet is much more impressive as he's received offers from Oklahoma State, North Texas, Saint Louis, TCU and Texas.

This past season as a sophomore, Black averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Oklahoma State will most likely be pushing hard to land both of these prospects as we get closer to the start of the 2022 class, but it's gonna be a battle with some pretty tough competition to land either one of them.

Oklahoma State Announces New Safety Measures For Fans In Boone Pickens Stadium

Following the schedule release for Big 12 football this morning, Oklahoma State has released a list of new safety measures and requirements for fans in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall

Marshall Levenson

Former Cowboy Starting Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal After Violation Of Team Rules

Bryce Bray, a one time starting guard for Oklahoma State football, has entered his name in the transfer portal

Marshall Levenson

NCAA D1 Council Recommends Eligibility Protections for Fall Sport Athletes

The NCAA Division 1 Council recommended the Division 1 Board of Directors adopt some form of minimum protections of eligibility for fall athletes who's sport is affected by COVID-19

Zach Lancaster

Report: Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Season

According to a report from SoonerScoop.com, the Big 12 will be moving forward with playing the 2020 fall football season.

Zach Lancaster

Big 12 Announces 2020 Fall Football Schedule

The Big 12 has announced a revised 2020 fall football schedule a day after announcing it would be moving forward with playing football this fall.

Zach Lancaster

Fall Camp Day 5: New Masks, Pads Delayed, Gundy Delayed, but Football Still Going

Oklahoma State football changes out masks for fall camp and continues work in helmets and shoulder pads.

Robert Allen

ESPN+ To Debut Oklahoma State Football Documentary August 13th

ESPN+ announces an Oklahoma State football documentary will release August 13th

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Have Best Practice of Camp so far as Season Comes into Focus

Oklahoma State football continued fall camp, but now they have a target to look at with Sept. 12 vs. Tulsa.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Discusses Decision and Upcoming Season

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met the media via teleconference to discuss the Big 12's decision on moving forward with the fall football season, how they came to the decision and how they plan on moving throughout the season.

Zach Lancaster

Thomas Dziagwa Signs Pro Contract in Lithuania

Former Oklahoma State guard Thomas Dziagwa has signed a pro contract with Sintek-Dzukija of the Lithuanian Basketball League

Zach Lancaster