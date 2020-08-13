Cowboy Hoops Offer Pair of 2022 Coppell, TX Teammates

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have offered another set of teammates, this time in the 2022 class. Anthony Black and Ryan Agarwal out of Coppell (TX) High School both announced offers via Twitter on Wednesday.

We'll start with Ryan Agarwal as he's the higher-rated prospect. Agarwal, a 6-6, 175-pound shooting guard checks in as a composite four-star prospect and the No. 98 ranked player in the 2022 class. He's also the No. 9 ranked overall prospect out of Texas.

Through this point in his recruiting cycle, Agarwal has received six offers, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Denver, Rice, SMU and UTSA.

The Coppell Cowboys finished the 2019-20 season with a 29-6 overall record and made it to the UIL 6A State Tournament, before being eliminated in the second round by Waxahachie, 62-50.

On the season, Agarwal led the Cowboys in scoring with 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 34 games.

Anthony Black is also a shooting guard and checks in at 6-5, 180-pounds. He's a three-star composite in the 2022 class and checks in as the No. 202 ranked prospect in the country. He's also the No. 15 ranked overall prospect out of Texas.

Even though he's ranked lower than Agarwal, Black's offer sheet is much more impressive as he's received offers from Oklahoma State, North Texas, Saint Louis, TCU and Texas.

This past season as a sophomore, Black averaged 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

Oklahoma State will most likely be pushing hard to land both of these prospects as we get closer to the start of the 2022 class, but it's gonna be a battle with some pretty tough competition to land either one of them.