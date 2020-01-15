Pokes Report
Cowboys to Host Four-Star Forward

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are inching closer to filling the remaining scholarship spots in the 2020 class as they're set to host a four-star forward, the first official visitor of the spring recruiting cycle.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, a 6-7, 195-pound forward out of Orangeville Prep in Ontario, Canada, is a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He'll be in Stillwater on his official visit on Jan. 27, the same day as the Kansas game.

Moncrieffe also has an official visit set up on Feb. 4 to Georgetown, and he's already taken an official visit to Seton Hall back on Nov. 8 and Iowa State on Jan. 14.

Along with Oklahoma State, Moncrieffe holds offers from Arizona State, Florida, Georgetown, Iowa State, Oregon, Seton Hall, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Orangeville Prep is currently 10-0 on the season, but it's difficult to find stats. There also isn't a lot of material on Moncrieffe floating around the various recruiting sites.

However, Moncrieffe did play on the Canadian team in the FIBA U19 World Cup this past summer. He played in seven games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes per game.

There's a couple of Canadians over in the West End Zone that are having great success for Oklahoma State, so it makes sense for Mike Boynton and Co. to try and hop on the Canadian Express.

Oklahoma State's scholarship situation looks like this: There are currently 12 scholarships in use, including Marcus Watson's. Taking a look at the current roster, four seniors are set to leave following this season, plus Watson entered the transfer portal. So, in theory, Boynton and Co. will have five scholarship spots to fill.

There are currently three signees in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena. That gets the scholarship count back up to 10.

NCAA D1 basketball programs are allowed 13 scholarships, so Boynton and Co. will be looking to fill three spots during the spring recruiting cycle.

A name that's still floating around after the Nov. signing period is four-star forward JT Thor. Thor took his official visit to Oklahoma State the same weekend as Cunningham and Walker back in September.

So, two names to keep your eyes on moving forward throughout the spring recruiting cycle are Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and JT Thor.

