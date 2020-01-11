Pokes Report
Report: Marcus Watson Enters Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It appears that the Marcus Watson era at Oklahoma State has come to an end as 247Sports' Evan Daniels has reported that Watson has entered the transfer portal.

Watson, who was suspended from the team following the filing of an emergency protective order on Oct. 21, stemming from an alleged rape, leaves the program having never stepped foot on the court in a uniform.

Less than a month later, the assistant district attorney Debra Vincent told The O'Colly that the Payne County District Attorney's office would not be pursing criminal charges against Watson based on evidence from the OSUPD investigation, as well as findings from a sexual assault nurse examiner.

As mentioned above, following the allegations that came out against Watson, he was suspended indefinitely and had yet to play a minute of basketball for Mike Boynton and Co.

Watson was seen in and out of GIA throughout the past few months as he was trying to stay in playing shape and form should he get reinstated on the roster.

Watson is a 6-6, 215-pound freshman guard/forward out of Buford (GA) High School. He signed with Oklahoma State in Nov. of 2018 and was considered a consensus four-star prospect. When he signed, he was listed as the No. 45 overall prospect and the No. 8 shooting guard in the 2019 class.

The Cowboys started the 2019-20 season very well without the highly-touted prospect as they jumped out to a 7-0 start. Then problems arose once point guard Isaac Likekele was sidelined with what was believed to be mono. The Pokes dropped three out of four games to end non-conference play as Likekele was out for a month.

The Cowboys have also dropped the first two games of conference play as Likekele was still recovering and the Pokes were without senior captain Thomas Dziagwa against WVU as he had the flu.

The Cowboys will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 11 as they're on the road to face a tough TCU team. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and is being televised on ESPN2.

