Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- As Mike Boynton said on Monday night after the loss to Kansas, the search to secure the future of the program with recruiting continues. That search has led the coaching staff to Kansas City and four-star combo guard Tamar Bates.

Bates took to Twitter Wednesday evening to announce the offer.

Bates is a 6-4, 175-pound combo guard out of Piper High School in Kansas City, KS. Rivals and 247Sports both list his as the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Up to this point in his recruiting cycle, Bates has received nine offers: Oklahoma State, Creighton, Kansas State, Missouri, Northwestern, Saint Louis and Wichita State among others.

According to reports, K-State is making Bates a priority, but he's also already taken an official visit to Creighton back in Oct. and it was reported that he was in Lawrence, KS for KU's 'Late Night in the Phog'.

While Piper HS doesn't keep track of stats on MaxPreps, Bates has helped lead the Pirates to a 13-1 overall record this season and helped them to a Kansas 4A state title last season.

With the proximity to Stillwater, Bates is definitely one to keep an eye on moving forward with the 2021 class.

Out on the Road

Mike Boynton also said after the loss to Kansas on Monday night that whether they won or loss that game, that he would be out on the road recruiting the very next day.

Well, throughout the week, coach Boynton made his way up to New Jersey to check out the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class in forward Jonathan Kuminga and top-50 center Adama Sanogo.

Both play for St. Patrick High School in Hillsdale, NJ.

Kuminga is listed at 6-8, 205-pounds and holds over 25 offers, but Oklahoma State has not offered as of yet.

As for Sanogo, he's listed at 6-9, 230-pounds and he also doesn't hold an offer for Oklahoma State. With them not holding an offer, it wasn't a check-in type of trip, more of a get-a-feel type of trip. I'd also be willing to bet that with how Kuminga's recruiting is taking shape with Duke and Texas Tech appearing to be in the lead, the trip was probably more to see how Sanogo played.

Boynton also made his way up to Lincoln, NE to watch the newest 2020 offer Donovan Williams out of North Star.

The Cowboys offered Williams last week and he was in Stillwater this past Monday on an unofficial visit.

Williams was once a Nebraska commit, but decommitted this past fall after getting healthy following tearing his ACL last spring.

As we move throughout the spring, I would fully expect Oklahoma State to be in the mix for Williams.

Bedlam Round One

The first round of Bedlam takes place this weekend in Norman. There's a media availability Thursday evening in GIA with Boynton and a few players, so I'll have an update on that coming up either this evening, or early Friday morning.

Basketball

Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, just hours after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

Marshall Levenson

by

Orange Tuono

C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

In a rather unexpected move, Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore has entered the transfer portal.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowgirls Prepare for Arkansas and Tulsa Hoping Hard Lessons were  Learned

Oklahoma State tennis coach Chris Young talks about his team coming back from a loss to Ohio State.

Robert Allen

Five Reasons You Want to Get on Board with Cowgirls Softball

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski has his softball program ready to get back to the College World Series

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football Notes: Moore Departed, Defenders Wrestling, Focused Ahead

Oklahoma State football notes as the recruiting season winds down for 2020, another receiver on the transfer portal, two defensive players back on the wrestling mat, and good signage in the football office

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

Pokes Offer One Of Texas' Top Gunslingers

Ewers is the first offer at the quarterback position for the class of 2022, and it is a quality one. In 2019, Ewers passed for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

Marshall Levenson

Three Cowboys Selected For Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Three Oklahoma State cowboys have been tabbed as Preseason All-Big 12 selections.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboy Football up for 'Military Appreciation Uniform of the Year'

Cowboy football had one of the best uniform combos in college football when Justin Williams and the equipment staff came up with the military appreciation unis.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys' Second Half Collapse Results in 65-50 Loss to Kansas

Oklahoma State showed promise late in the first half, but completely fell apart in the second half to lose to Kansas 65-50.

Zach Lancaster

by

Mojo52

Pair of Cowboys Make the Updated 2020 Heisman Trophy Odds

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders are listed among Heisman Trophy favorites

Robert Allen