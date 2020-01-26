Pokes Offer 2020 Four-Star Guard

STILLWATER -- The search to finish the 2020 class for Mike Boynton and Co. continues as the Pokes extend an offer to four-star guard Donovan Williams out of North Star High School in Lincoln, NE.

This offer comes just a few weeks after the announcement of freshman guard Marcus Watson entering the transfer portal. He's also received recent Big 12 offers from Texas and Kansas State, with him taking an unofficial visit to Kansas State nearly 10 days ago.

Williams is a 6-4, 190-pound shooting guard that's recently decommitted from Nebraska. He committed to the Cornhuskers back in Aug. of 2018, and decommitted a little over a month ago on Dec. 18, 2019.

He didn't sign his Letter of Intent in Nov. and took to Twitter on Dec. 18 and posted this message:

“This message is not one I was expecting to write,” Williams said. “Since moving back to Nebraska five years ago, it has been my goal to play here in front of my family and friends. I have worked hard every day to make that a reality. Unfortunately it is now clear that my journey will take me elsewhere. I am grateful to the coaching staff who believed in me, my family that always supports me and all the fans who have cheered me on through this process. I trust God’s plan for me as I will be decommitting from the University of Nebraska.”

Williams tore his ACL back in the spring finishing a dunk, so he had to miss all of the summer EYBL circuit (he was set to play with Bradley Beal Elite, and just recently got back on the court.

In his two games back this season with North Star, Williams has been electric. He's averaged 29 points with 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in those two games.

During his junior season, he averaged 21 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

So, with Williams, another two guys to keep an eye on as we move throughout the remainder of the 2020 spring recruiting cycle are JT Thor and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.

Oklahoma State's scholarship situation looks like this: There are currently 12 scholarships in use, including Marcus Watson's. Taking a look at the current roster, four seniors are set to leave following this season, plus Watson entered the transfer portal. So, in theory, Boynton and Co. will have six scholarship spots to fill.

There are currently three signees in the 2020 class, Cade Cunningham, Rondel Walker and Montreal Pena. That gets the scholarship count back up to 10.

NCAA D1 basketball programs are allowed 13 scholarships, so Boynton and Co. will be looking to fill three spots during the spring recruiting cycle.